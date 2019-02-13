MP backs Great British Spring Clean campaign

Jo Churchill is backing the Great British Spring Clean campaign Picture: BRENDAN FOSTER © Brendan Foster Photography

A Suffolk MP has pledged her support for this year’s Great British Spring Clean – run by charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds, is backing the campaign, running from March 22 to April 23, which will see up to half a million people clean up streets, parks and beaches across the country.

Last year, around 370,000 people collected more than 630,000 bags of rubbish across the UK.

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “The Great British Spring Clean is an opportunity for the millions of people who care about the environment on their doorstep to do something positive that will make a visible difference.

“Regardless of politics, everyone can agree that tackling the litter pollution is something we should all support and it is fantastic to have the support of Jo Churchill MP to help us reach our target of getting 500,000 people out, taking action to clean up every corner of the country.”

Mrs Churchill said: “Litter is a blight on our towns, villages and countryside.

“It is fantastic that local volunteers undertake litter picks, however the real solution is to change behaviour. Dropping litter rather than looking for a bin to put it in may seem convenient, but the damage done to the environment can be significant.

“Not to mention that it makes our historic towns and beautiful villages look untidy and blights wildlife.

“If we want to preserve our environment for future generations, we cannot go on as we are. The sooner we take action, the sooner we will reap rewards. I am delighted we are on the way, but change takes all of us, from individuals to government to play our part.”

To find out more about the Great British Spring Clean visit www.keepbritaintidy.org