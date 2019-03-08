Bury bakery celebrates 150th anniversary

A Suffolk bakery has marked its 150th birthday by holding a drawing competition for local pupils, judged by Conservative MP Jo Churchill.

Bakers from Palmers Bakery in Haughley visited Crawford CE Primary School in the village to hand out commemorative birthday mugs and invite children to submit their best drawings of the bakery.

Winners were awarded cinema vouchers and a Palmers apron while also having their drawings displayed in Palmers Bakeries across Suffolk.

Baker Kieron Palmer said: “We were all very impressed by the wonderful entries and the hard work of everyone.

“Our thanks to the school, Mr Francksen, the staff & pupils and Mrs Churchill for their wonderful support.”

The bakery was founded in 1869 by William J. Palmer and wife Emily, who became famous for their sticky buns and bread delivered by horse.

Since then, they have spread across Suffolk with nine stores across the county including two in Ipswich.