Bury bakery celebrates 150th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 April 2019

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill handing out awards at Crawford's CE Primary School in Haughley. Pictures: KIERON PALMER

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill handing out awards at Crawford's CE Primary School in Haughley. Pictures: KIERON PALMER

Archant

A Suffolk bakery has marked its 150th birthday by holding a drawing competition for local pupils, judged by Conservative MP Jo Churchill.

Cinema vouchers and Palmers Bakery aprons were given to winners as prizes. Pictures: KIERON PALMERCinema vouchers and Palmers Bakery aprons were given to winners as prizes. Pictures: KIERON PALMER

Bakers from Palmers Bakery in Haughley visited Crawford CE Primary School in the village to hand out commemorative birthday mugs and invite children to submit their best drawings of the bakery.

Winners were awarded cinema vouchers and a Palmers apron while also having their drawings displayed in Palmers Bakeries across Suffolk.

Baker Kieron Palmer said: “We were all very impressed by the wonderful entries and the hard work of everyone.

“Our thanks to the school, Mr Francksen, the staff & pupils and Mrs Churchill for their wonderful support.”

Five generations of the Palmer family have run the business Photo: Palmers BakeryFive generations of the Palmer family have run the business Photo: Palmers Bakery

The bakery was founded in 1869 by William J. Palmer and wife Emily, who became famous for their sticky buns and bread delivered by horse.

Since then, they have spread across Suffolk with nine stores across the county including two in Ipswich.

