E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk newlyweds to star in Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well

PUBLISHED: 18:40 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:53 17 January 2020

Steven and Eamonn from Bury St Edmunds will appear on Monday night's episode of Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4

Steven and Eamonn from Bury St Edmunds will appear on Monday night's episode of Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4

HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4

A newly married couple from Bury St Edmunds are starting off their life together by getting into shape - with the help of Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well.

L-R Dr Helen Lawal, Dr Xand van Tulleken, and Stacie Stewart from How to Lose Weight Well. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4L-R Dr Helen Lawal, Dr Xand van Tulleken, and Stacie Stewart from How to Lose Weight Well. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4

Steven, 54, and Eamonn, 60, will appear on the show's new series as they try to lose weight for a short trip away by tackling separate eight day crash diets.

The show, which will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 8pm on Monday night, is presented by chef Stacie Stewart, who is best known for being a finalist in the 2009 series of MasterChef.

Alongside her are Dr Xand van Tulleken and Dr. Helen Lawal, who ask members of the public to road test the most hyped-up and written about diets on the market today.

Dieters are divided into three categories; 'crashers' on short term diets, 'shape shifters' on six week programmes and 'life changers' on bespoke three or four month dieting plans - which are all especially designed by Xand and Helen.

Newlyweds Eamonn and Steven are looking to get into shape with the help of Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4Newlyweds Eamonn and Steven are looking to get into shape with the help of Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4

Café cook Stacie helps turn the diets into delicious dishes - which the participants then put to the test on the show.

In this week's episode the 'crashers' are married Suffolk couple Steven and Eamonn who have only eight days to lose weight for their holiday.

Steven takes on the Russian Airforce Diet, while Eamonn is on the equally restrictive Israeli Army Diet.

Also featuring on Monday's show are party pals Valetta and Paulette who take on the 'shape shifter' diets, as they try to slim down for a friend's wedding in six weeks time.

Steven from Bury St Edmunds on the How to Lose Weight Well programme, which airs on Monday, January 20. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4Steven from Bury St Edmunds on the How to Lose Weight Well programme, which airs on Monday, January 20. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4

The show's 'life changers' are drinking buddies Sian and Keighlee, who want to lose weight ahead of a girls' holiday in four months time.

Within the show, doctors Xand and Helen also investigate some of the more extreme dieting methods out there.

On Monday's episode Xand investigates whether our hormones can make us fat and whether hormone injections could be the miracle flab jab we've all been waiting for.

Helen discovers if it is possible to sit down and still burn calories and whether even knitting can lead to weight loss. She also takes a look at whether a virtual reality game can really burn more calories than going for a walk.

Eamonn from Bury St Edmunds on the How to Lose Weight Well programme, which airs on Monday, January 20. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4Eamonn from Bury St Edmunds on the How to Lose Weight Well programme, which airs on Monday, January 20. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4

More: 'Suffolk Susan', 74, takes on the Vixen on ITV's The Chase

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Car with smashed windscreen sparks delays on A12

Police have been called to the scene of an incident on the A12 near East Bergholt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 CLOSED after Asda lorry comes off road

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Free parking, solar farm plans and housing support among Mid Suffolk alternative budget proposals

Mid Suffolk District Council will debate the budget next month. Picture: JASON NOBLE

13 podcasts you can’t afford to miss

Podcasts have become the broadcasting success story of the 21st century Photo: Getty Images

Council to bring “15-20” sites forward for housing in Suffolk

SCC Cllr Nick Gowrley said it was about developing homes needed in Suffolk communities. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists