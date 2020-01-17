Suffolk newlyweds to star in Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well

Steven and Eamonn from Bury St Edmunds will appear on Monday night's episode of Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4 HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4

A newly married couple from Bury St Edmunds are starting off their life together by getting into shape - with the help of Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well.

L-R Dr Helen Lawal, Dr Xand van Tulleken, and Stacie Stewart from How to Lose Weight Well. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4 L-R Dr Helen Lawal, Dr Xand van Tulleken, and Stacie Stewart from How to Lose Weight Well. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4

Steven, 54, and Eamonn, 60, will appear on the show's new series as they try to lose weight for a short trip away by tackling separate eight day crash diets.

The show, which will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 8pm on Monday night, is presented by chef Stacie Stewart, who is best known for being a finalist in the 2009 series of MasterChef.

Alongside her are Dr Xand van Tulleken and Dr. Helen Lawal, who ask members of the public to road test the most hyped-up and written about diets on the market today.

Dieters are divided into three categories; 'crashers' on short term diets, 'shape shifters' on six week programmes and 'life changers' on bespoke three or four month dieting plans - which are all especially designed by Xand and Helen.

Newlyweds Eamonn and Steven are looking to get into shape with the help of Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4 Newlyweds Eamonn and Steven are looking to get into shape with the help of Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4

Café cook Stacie helps turn the diets into delicious dishes - which the participants then put to the test on the show.

In this week's episode the 'crashers' are married Suffolk couple Steven and Eamonn who have only eight days to lose weight for their holiday.

Steven takes on the Russian Airforce Diet, while Eamonn is on the equally restrictive Israeli Army Diet.

Also featuring on Monday's show are party pals Valetta and Paulette who take on the 'shape shifter' diets, as they try to slim down for a friend's wedding in six weeks time.

Steven from Bury St Edmunds on the How to Lose Weight Well programme, which airs on Monday, January 20. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4 Steven from Bury St Edmunds on the How to Lose Weight Well programme, which airs on Monday, January 20. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4

The show's 'life changers' are drinking buddies Sian and Keighlee, who want to lose weight ahead of a girls' holiday in four months time.

Within the show, doctors Xand and Helen also investigate some of the more extreme dieting methods out there.

On Monday's episode Xand investigates whether our hormones can make us fat and whether hormone injections could be the miracle flab jab we've all been waiting for.

Helen discovers if it is possible to sit down and still burn calories and whether even knitting can lead to weight loss. She also takes a look at whether a virtual reality game can really burn more calories than going for a walk.

Eamonn from Bury St Edmunds on the How to Lose Weight Well programme, which airs on Monday, January 20. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4 Eamonn from Bury St Edmunds on the How to Lose Weight Well programme, which airs on Monday, January 20. Picture: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WELL/CHANNEL 4

