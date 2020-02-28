E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Thief who stole from nursery jailed

PUBLISHED: 09:12 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 28 February 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A burglar who stole cash, tools and a van from a nursery providing opportunities to adults with disabilities and disadvantages has been jailed for 12 months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday was 34-year-old Oliver Glynn, of St John's Way, Thetford.

He admitted entering Nowton Park Nursery, in Bury St Edmunds, with intent to steal on September 7 last year.

He also admitted being in possession of a small amount of cannabis and asked for 13 commercial burglaries to be considered.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said staff arrived to find an open door and window, and a shed lock broken.

Manager Lyndsey Hessey reported between £200 and £250 cash missing from a safe, along with gardening tools and a Transit van worth £1,500.

Police attended Glynn's address and saw him carrying a garden strimmer to a vehicle.

A box full of stolen garden equipment was found during a search of his home and Glynn was also found with £180 cash in his pocket.

The court heard that Glynn had 40 convictions for 91 offences.

Lynne Shirley for Glynn said her client said needed help to break the cycle of taking drugs and re-offending.

