E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Parkrun event is cancelled due to fall and sprain risk from muddy course

PUBLISHED: 13:31 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 17 January 2020

A field of 306, plus a few dogs, took part in a previous parkrun - but no-one will be running this week. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS PARKRUN FACEBOOK

A field of 306, plus a few dogs, took part in a previous parkrun - but no-one will be running this week. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Archant

Organisers have cancelled the Bury St Edmunds parkrun tomorrow due to "the dreadful muddy state of the course".

The popular 5k event starts at 9am at Nowton Park and has more then 8,000 runners registered, with its biggest attendance being 395.

On the event's Facebook page organisers said: "It is with great regret that we have decided to cancel parkrun this Saturday. This is down to the dreadful muddy state of the course.

"Whilst conditions might delight the experienced cross country runner who has shoes to cope, we feel the chances of falls and sprains are just too high for the majority of runners at present."

You may also want to watch:

Organisers added they fully expect Bury parkrun on January 25 to go ahead as the weather looks set to improve.

READ MORE: How 888 parkrunners smashed a record this morning in Felixstowe

Parkrun's success continues to grow with more locations joining all the time.

Organised by volunteers, it is a free weekly timed event, not a race.

New Year's Day 2020 saw another Suffolk parkrun record broken when 888 participants took part in the Felixstowe event along the promenade, making it the biggest ever one in the county.

New Year's Day parkrun 2020 on Felixstowe beach Picture: RACHEL EDGENew Year's Day parkrun 2020 on Felixstowe beach Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 CLOSED after Asda lorry comes off road

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman dies after stabbing in Newmarket

Forensic Services vans arriving at the scene in Brickfields Avenue Newmarket this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Needham Market residents stranded without power after cable damaged

Needham Market has been hit by a poweroutage after an electricity cable was damaged. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What’s putting our youngsters off the full English breakfast?

Why do young people turn their noses up at a full English breakfast? Not the black pudding, surely?

Youth remanded over stabbing of woman

The scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where Siobhan Phillips was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists