Organisers have cancelled the Bury St Edmunds parkrun tomorrow due to "the dreadful muddy state of the course".

The popular 5k event starts at 9am at Nowton Park and has more then 8,000 runners registered, with its biggest attendance being 395.

On the event's Facebook page organisers said: "It is with great regret that we have decided to cancel parkrun this Saturday. This is down to the dreadful muddy state of the course.

"Whilst conditions might delight the experienced cross country runner who has shoes to cope, we feel the chances of falls and sprains are just too high for the majority of runners at present."

Organisers added they fully expect Bury parkrun on January 25 to go ahead as the weather looks set to improve.

Parkrun's success continues to grow with more locations joining all the time.

Organised by volunteers, it is a free weekly timed event, not a race.

New Year's Day 2020 saw another Suffolk parkrun record broken when 888 participants took part in the Felixstowe event along the promenade, making it the biggest ever one in the county.