New Covid test centre to open as council expects increased demand

Published: 3:02 PM September 10, 2021

A new coronavirus testing centre is opening in Bury St Edmunds as increased demand is expected - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A new Covid-19 PCR testing centre is set to open in Bury St Edmunds, ahead of an expected spike in demand for tests.

From Saturday September 11, the new walk-through centre behind West Suffolk House will be open from 8am-8pm, seven days a week.

Council bosses say the testing centre will be needed by people living in the west of the county, following the August 16 rule changes around self-isolating.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said: “This new facility will help to meet anticipated increased demand for testing now that fully-vaccinated close contacts, and those aged under 18, no longer have to self-isolate after being around someone with coronavirus and are advised to take a test instead.

“This is an NHS Track & Trace facility and does not offer testing for people returning from travel overseas. They must continue to follow the rules depending on which country they have been to.”

Tests can be booked at the centre at this link or by calling 119.

The centre will be used for people who:

Have been in contact with someone who has tested positive

Have been asked to get a test by a local council or someone from NHS Test and Trace

A GP or other health professional has asked them to get a test

Are taking part in a government pilot project

Have been asked to get a test to confirm a positive result

Have received an unclear result and were told to get a second test

Need to get a test for someone they live with who has symptoms

The full address of the centre is Olding Road depot, West Suffolk House, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3TA. Free parking is available on site while people are attending the test centre.