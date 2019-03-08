Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

DNA tests from shawl sold in Bury reveal identity of Jack the Ripper, scientists claim

PUBLISHED: 18:01 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 18 March 2019

Ed Crichton from Lacy Scott and Knight in Bury St Edmunds holding up the catalogue showing the Jack the Ripper-related lot in 2007 Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Crichton from Lacy Scott and Knight in Bury St Edmunds holding up the catalogue showing the Jack the Ripper-related lot in 2007 Picture: ARCHANT

Scientists claim to have unmasked the identity of Jack the Ripper after DNA tests on a blood-stained shawl – which was sold after an auction in Bury St Edmunds – were published.

The notorious serial killer who murdered at least five women in Victorian London more than 130 years ago has been unveiled as 23-year-old Polish barber Aaron Kosminski.

Kosminski was a Polish Jewish immigrant who, fleeing persecution in his Russia-controlled homeland, came with his family to England in 1881 and lived in Mile End Old Town.

He was admitted to a string of lunatic asylums, where he died in 1899 of gangrene in the leg.

MORE: Bury St Edmunds plays role in solving Jack the Ripper mystery

In an article featured in the Journal of Forensic Sciences, researchers at Liverpool John Moores University conducted genetic tests on DNA believed to have belonged to the infamous killer.

The DNA sample was taken from a stained shawl found next to the body of Ripper victim Catherine Eddowes, which had traces of blood and semen – the latter of which is believed to be from the suspect.

The shawl was sold for around £5,200 at auction by Bury St Edmunds company Lacy Scott and Knight in March 2007.

Buyer Russell Edwards released a book in 2014 claiming Kosminski, who was one of the chief police suspects at the time, was the killer after using the unpublished results of the university tests.

MORE: 150-year history of Lacy Scott and Knight on display at museum

The report of the study, by doctors Jari Louhelainen and David Miller, said: “We describe the investigation of, to our knowledge, the only remaining physical evidence linked to these murders, recovered from one of the victims at the scene of the crime.

“We applied novel, minimally destructive techniques for sample recovery from forensically relevant stains on the evidence and separated single cells linked to the suspect, followed by phenotypic analysis.

“The mtDNA profiles of both the victim and the suspect matched the corresponding reference samples, fortifying the link of the evidence to the crime scene.”

Ed Crichton, partner at Lacy Scott and Knight, said the shawl didn’t initially meet the reserve.

“At the time we sold it, we weren’t sure but we hoped it would play a part in finding out who Jack the Ripper was,” he said.

“There was quite a lot of Ripperologists there but the initial reserve was too high, so the shawl actually sold after the sale.

“It was fabulous to be able to handle the shawl and to be a small part of the history of the case.”

The 150-year history of Lacy Scott and Knight is currently on display at Moyse’s Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds until April 11.

For more information visit www.moyseshall.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Suffolk entrepreneur snaps up ancient village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Heartbroken owner’s warning as dog battles for life after adder bite

Ziggy the dog is in a serious condition after he was bit on the nose by an adder in Thetford Forest. PHOTO: Sandra Cutting

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Suffolk entrepreneur snaps up ancient village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Heartbroken owner’s warning as dog battles for life after adder bite

Ziggy the dog is in a serious condition after he was bit on the nose by an adder in Thetford Forest. PHOTO: Sandra Cutting

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Parents’ support group denied seat at meeting to discuss future of failing special needs provision

Members of the Suffolk Parent Carer Network (L-R) Anne Humphrys, Lucy Buckle, Sue Willgoss and Joanna Hammond Picture: SUFFOLK PARENT CARER NETWORK

Ipswich Witches are back, as fans gear up for Premiership racing

Ipswich Witches 2019: Back row, left to right: Chris Louis (promoter), Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Danny King (on bike), Cameron Heeps, David Bellego, Ritchie Hawkins (team manager). Front row, left to right, Krystian Pieszczek and Jake Allen. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

DNA tests from shawl sold in Bury reveal identity of Jack the Ripper, scientists claim

Ed Crichton from Lacy Scott and Knight in Bury St Edmunds holding up the catalogue showing the Jack the Ripper-related lot in 2007 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Witches press and practice day.... relive the action

Ipswich Witches 2019: Back row, left to right: Chris Louis (promoter), Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Danny King (on bike), Cameron Heeps, David Bellego, Ritchie Hawkins (team manager). Front row, left to right, Krystian Pieszczek and Jake Allen. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Edinburgh Fringe favourite Sofie Hagen brings award-winning show to Colchester

Sofie Hagenwho is bringing her award-winning edninburgh show Bubblewrap to Colchester Arts Centre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists