'Not the best disguise I've ever seen' - Not-so-hidden stolen car found by public

A stolen Lexus was found by a member of the public near Bury St Edmunds and reported to the police. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS POLICE Archant

A car that was ditched by thieves has been found by a member of the public who managed to see through the makeshift camouflage used by the criminals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The car was discovered inside a derelict building in Mildenhall with some branches thrown on the back window and an old folding table propped up against the rear of the vehicle in an attempt to hide it from the view of investigating police officers.

However, the weak attempt at hiding the car failed to fool a passerby who found the stolen silver Lexus and reported it to local police.

Officers from Bury St Edmunds took the opportunity to remind members of the public to report anything unusual to the police as it may help them with a current investigation.

A tweet read: "Seen something suspicious? Always call us, this member of the public did and we have now recovered a stolen car! Not the best disguise I've seen I must say. @MildnhallPolice #helpinganothertownout #1528."