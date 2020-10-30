Suffolk policewoman praised in this year’s Poppy Appeal

PC Emily Bean has helped raise more than £400 for the Poppy Appeal

A policewoman working in Bury St Edmunds has been praised for her charity work during this year’s Poppy Appeal.

PC Bean helped sell more than 150 Suffolk Constabulary badges

Response officer PC Emily Bean raised £440 for the local Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal (RBL) this year after selling more than 150 specially-made Suffolk Constabulary pin badges.

Originally on sale in June, PC Bean’s initial 40 badges sold out in two days, before another two batches of pins too flew off the shelves.

PC Bean said she is “delighted” by the response.

She said: “I would really like to pass on my heartfelt thanks to all the officers and staff in the west of the county who supported our campaign by purchasing a badge.

PC Emily Bean with temporary superintendent Simon Mills and Pip Davies from Bury St Edmunds RBL

“The sale of over 150 badges has allowed us to raise £440 for the appeal, and we are pleased to make this donation to help local veterans in need.”

Pip Davies, of the local RBL, added: “This was a lovely surprise and I’d like to thank Emily and all her work colleagues at Suffolk Police for this donation towards our campaign.

“This donation will stay in the county of Suffolk and will benefit many local veterans and service personnel who are seeking support.

“I’m always so incredibly proud of the people of Bury St Edmunds and Suffolk for their generosity.”

Temporary Superintendent Simon Mills, western area commander at Suffolk Constabulary, thanked PC Bean and her colleagues for their generosity.

TS Mills said: “Given the current environment we are particularly pleased to be able to support the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

“It is a cause which resonates with me personally having spent over five years at Wattisham in the Army Air Corps prior to joining the police force.

“The money raised will benefit many veterans who are in need of support and I’d like to thank Emily and everyone who has made a donation to support the appeal.”