Man arrested after woman in her 80s robbed
PUBLISHED: 11:01 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 29 June 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested after a woman in her 80s was robbed when leaving a post office.
The attack, which happened in Tennyson Road, Bury St Edmunds, on Thursday, June 27 saw the victim taken to hospital for her injuries.
She had fallen during the attack and was left shaken with cuts and bruises.
Her handbag is said to have contained bank cards and an undisclosed quantity of cash, with police urging local residents to search their gardens, bins and outbuildings to help find it.
Following an appeal for witnesses, a 35-year-old man has been arrested by Suffolk police.
Detectives are continuing to encourage anyone with information to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 144 on June 27.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
