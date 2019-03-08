Man arrested after woman in her 80s robbed

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 80s was robbed following a visit to the Lake Avenue Post Office in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 80s was robbed when leaving a post office.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The attack, which happened in Tennyson Road, Bury St Edmunds, on Thursday, June 27 saw the victim taken to hospital for her injuries.

She had fallen during the attack and was left shaken with cuts and bruises.

Her handbag is said to have contained bank cards and an undisclosed quantity of cash, with police urging local residents to search their gardens, bins and outbuildings to help find it.

Following an appeal for witnesses, a 35-year-old man has been arrested by Suffolk police.

Detectives are continuing to encourage anyone with information to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 144 on June 27.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.