Bury Post Office revamp set to take step forward as latest plans recommended for approval

How the former post office building in Bury St Edmunds town centre could look Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY BOROUGH COUNCIL Archant

Design changes to plans to renovate a former Post Office in Bury St Edmunds are set to be given the go-ahead next week.

The view from St Andrew's Street South and the proposed curved shop front Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL The view from St Andrew's Street South and the proposed curved shop front Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

West Suffolk Council will be considering the plans at its development control committee next Wednesday.

The former Post Office on the town’s Cornhill is set to be turned into 12 flats and two retail units with the proposals having been brought by West Suffolk Council itself.

The rear of the building will be demolished while the Victorian frontage will be retained and the nearby Market Thoroughfare improved.

A version of the plans for the Post Office site were approved by the council last November having gained unanimous backing.

Since then some changes have been made to the plans for the site which included the relocation of cycle stores in the building.

Other changes to the building, including some design changes to the exterior, were also proposed.

As a result of these changes a re-consultation had to be undertaken with consultees in June.

However, these changes were opposed by Bury St Edmunds Town Council, Bury St Edmunds Town Trust and Bury St Edmunds Society as they changed what was seen as an “integral design element” of the original plans.

The original Post Office building dates back to 1896 and while it is not listed, it does lie in the Bury town centre conservation area.

In response to the organisations’ concerns details were added back into the plans including brickwork and cill detail.

As well as making alterations to the plans for the space, a section 106 agreement has also been agreed upon since the initial approval of the plans in November.

Under the terms, around £33,000 will be used as a primary school contribution, £16,000 will go on pre-school provision with a commuted sum of £454,000 for affordable housing.

Council planning officers have recommended that the plans be approved by the committee, saying that the principle and detail of the development, including the minor material amendments, were “considered to be acceptable” and “in compliance” with development policy.

West Suffolk Council’s Development Control Committee will make their final decision on the plans on Wednesday, July 22.

