Published: 9:54 AM January 18, 2021

UK Power Network have been called out after a large power cut near Bury St Edmunds

More than 1,500 homes in the Bury St Edmunds area have been left without power this morning.

The power cut is also affecting homes around Walsham Le Willows and Ixworth.

UK Power Networks, which owns and maintains power cables in the region, said that the problem had been caused by an underground cable fault on its high voltage network.

It's latest estimate on when it may be able to reconnect customers was between 10.30am and 11.30am, although it said some may be re-connected before then.