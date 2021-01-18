News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
More than 1,500 homes left without power

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:54 AM January 18, 2021   
UK Power Networks apologised for the disruption Picture: ARCHANT

UK Power Network have been called out after a large power cut near Bury St Edmunds

More than 1,500 homes in the Bury St Edmunds area have been left without power this morning. 

The power cut is also affecting homes around Walsham Le Willows and Ixworth. 

UK Power Networks, which owns and maintains power cables in the region, said that the problem had been caused by an underground cable fault on its high voltage network. 

It's latest estimate on when it may be able to reconnect customers was between 10.30am and 11.30am, although it said some may be re-connected before then. 

