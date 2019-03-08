Partly Cloudy

This family home with 7 acres and a swimming pool could be yours for £1.3 million

PUBLISHED: 11:58 03 August 2019

The Willows in Laxford. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The Willows in Laxford. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Archant

A beautiful property located close to Bury St Edmunds which dates back to the early 20th century has been put up for sale.

The Willows in Laxford. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Willows in Laxford. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The Willows is a wonderful family home, set in stunning mature grounds of about seven acres, conveniently located just five miles from the popular town of Bury St Edmunds and backing onto the Suffolk Wildlife Reserve in Lackford.

On arrival the property has a long gated driveway, which takes you up to the main house with character features including part oak panelled walls, wood block flooring and fireplaces with exposed brick surroundings.

The ground floor boasts an entrance hall, a drawing room, dining room, family room, a kitchen, utility, larder, garden room and a cloakroom.

The drawing room has a large bay window with a window seat to the front of the property, a fireplace and glazed doors through to the garden room.

The Willows in Bury St Edmunds dates back to the early 20th century. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Willows in Bury St Edmunds dates back to the early 20th century. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Equally as impressive is the dining room, with steel framed windows and a log burning stove.

There is a characterful staircase at the rear of the property, which takes you up to the first floor landing.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with an en-suite shower room, a nursery/dressing room, four further bedrooms and a family bathroom, separate WC, linen store and box room.

The master bedroom is spacious with a character fireplace and built-in wardrobes, and the ensuite has an unusual balcony off to the front of the house.

The WIllows has a gated driveway, a swimming pool and two stables. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe WIllows has a gated driveway, a swimming pool and two stables. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Outside of the property there is a garage and outbuilding courtyard - which consists of a boiler room, tack and feed rooms, garden store, kennel, oil and bin store, tool shed, workshop and a pool house - which opens to the fence enclosed outdoor heated swimming pool area.

In addition there is a range of 'smallholding' outbuildings that include two stables, two good storage sheds, a pole barn, feed store with power and water and a range of six former pig pens.

A line of Beech trees form a 'ride' to the rear where the lane to the church crosses the end of the land before it backs onto Lackford Lakes Wildlife Reserve, which also affords a sailing lake.

Horses can be hacked out directly from the property as there is easy access to the rear to the nearby King's Forest.

The Willows dates back to the early 20th century. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Willows dates back to the early 20th century. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The Willows dates back to the early 20th century. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Willows dates back to the early 20th century. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The Willows dates back to the early 20th century. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Willows dates back to the early 20th century. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The property in Lackford, Bury St Edmunds has six bedrooms and backs onto a nature reserve. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe property in Lackford, Bury St Edmunds has six bedrooms and backs onto a nature reserve. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The property has seven acres of Lackford in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe property has seven acres of Lackford in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The Willows, Lackford has seven acres and is an exceptional family home. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Willows, Lackford has seven acres and is an exceptional family home. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

