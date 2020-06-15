‘Spend a penny at home’ - warning over lack of loos as town reopens

Shoppers in Bury St Edmunds have been warned to “spend a penny at home before you spend your pounds in the town centre” - because of reduced public toilet facilities in the newly reopened town centre.

Signs have been put up around Bury St Edmunds reminding people to help businesses with their new guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Signs have been put up around Bury St Edmunds reminding people to help businesses with their new guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Non-essential shops are allowed to reopen from today, providing they stick to strict Covid-secure guidelines and ensure two-metre social distancing.

However Our Bury St Edmunds, the business improvement district for the West Suffolk town, said some customers mat not realise the majority of public toilets in the area are closed, including those at the arc shopping centre.

The public facilities at Abbey Gardens are open, but they are a long walk from the arc and Cornhill.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “It’s quite a trek to the Abbey Gardens from somewhere like Cornhill or the arc and pubs and restaurants are not open at the moment either, where people might otherwise stop for refreshment and take the opportunity to use their toilets too.

“If you are coming in for some shopping, remember to spend a penny at home before you spend your pounds in the town centre.

“Health and hygiene is very important to visitors and people who live and work here, which is why we want to make people aware of what’s currently available.

“We all want to welcome shoppers back but it’s only fair to remind them that the town is currently a little different.”

Parents with children who might need changing facilities, for example, will need to keep an eye on what has been re-opened as measures hopefully continue to be lifted in the coming weeks.

Shoppers are also reminded that they may wish to bring their own face coverings and hand sanitiser as part of their visit.

Sanitiser stations will be available at the arc entrance points but not at other entry points to the town.

Our Bury St Edmunds has placed a number of signs and floor markings around the town as visual guides for social distancing.