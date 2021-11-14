News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Apaches fly overhead as tributes paid to fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:25 PM November 14, 2021
Military personnel at the Bury St Edmunds Remembrance Sunday service and procession

Bury St Edmunds remembered the fallen today as a poignant Remembrance Sunday parade and service were held, along with events across the region.

Last year the traditional parade could not be held due to Covid, meaning tributes had to be scaled down. But this year the procession and service at the town's war memorial on Angel Hill returned. 

An Apache from Wattisham Flying Station supporting Bury St Edmunds' Remembrance Sunday service

The open-air service and wreath-laying were being followed by the civic service at St Mary's Church. 

Military personnel at the Bury St Edmunds Remembrance procession and service

Apache helicopters from Wattisham Flying Station also flew overhead to support the ceremony.

The flights, which are an important part of annual Remembrance activities, were suspended due to Covid in 2020.

The Bury St Edmunds Remembrance Sunday procession and service 

On Thursday, November 11, a moving service was held on Angel Hill to mark Armistice Day, with dignitaries, schoolchildren and members of the public gathering for the wreath-laying ceremony.

This year marks the centenary of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and its Poppy Appeal, which support serving and ex-members of the Armed Forces and their families.

The Remembrance Sunday procession and service in Bury St Edmunds

Military personnel at the Remembrance Sunday procession and service in Bury St Edmunds

