Apaches fly overhead as tributes paid to fallen on Remembrance Sunday
Bury St Edmunds remembered the fallen today as a poignant Remembrance Sunday parade and service were held, along with events across the region.
Last year the traditional parade could not be held due to Covid, meaning tributes had to be scaled down. But this year the procession and service at the town's war memorial on Angel Hill returned.
The open-air service and wreath-laying were being followed by the civic service at St Mary's Church.
Apache helicopters from Wattisham Flying Station also flew overhead to support the ceremony.
The flights, which are an important part of annual Remembrance activities, were suspended due to Covid in 2020.
On Thursday, November 11, a moving service was held on Angel Hill to mark Armistice Day, with dignitaries, schoolchildren and members of the public gathering for the wreath-laying ceremony.
This year marks the centenary of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and its Poppy Appeal, which support serving and ex-members of the Armed Forces and their families.