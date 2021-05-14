Published: 12:23 PM May 14, 2021

Joan Pollard celebrates her 103rd Birthday at RMBI Home Cornwallis Court, with her son Nigel, granddaughter Rebecca and seven month old great grandson Arthur - Credit: RMBI Care Co

Centenarian Joan Pollard celebrated her 103rd birthday with a special visit from her family.

Mrs Pollard, who was born on May 7, 1918 and now lives at Cornwallis Court care home in Bury St Edmunds, enjoyed a special visit from her son, Nigel, granddaughter Rebecca and great grandson Arthur, who is seven months old on her birthday.

Joan back row second from the left with her netball team - Credit: Supplied by the family

Staff at the RMBI care home helped Mrs Pollard celebrate her big day by setting up a gazebo in the home's garden and had a birthday afternoon tea with fellow residents and staff within her house group bubble who all celebrated with a glass of bubbly.

When staff asked her how she felt turning 103, Joan simply said: “Well I don’t feel it.”

Mrs Pollard said the secret to long life is being "content with what you have got".

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Pollard, who was born in Bury St Edmunds, married husband Don at 19 on May 3, 1942. Mr Pollard worked for Lloyds Bank and they had two sons, Nigel and David.

During the Second World War, Mrs Pollard worked for the Government. She was based along the south coast due to the movement of ships and her work fell under the Official Secrets Act..

Mrs Pollard and her husband liked to play tennis and enjoyed holidays along the south coast and the Shetland Isles where Mr Pollard worked during his career.

Joan and Don on their wedding day in 1942 - Credit: Supplied by the family

Her son Nigel Pollard, visits Joan regularly at Cornwallis Court while brother David is based in Canada and speaks to his mother regularly over the phone.

Mr Pollard, said: "She is caring and historically very fit, she was a very good swimmer and up until she was 100 she was still walking into town and doing her shopping. She is a very family orientated person."

Cornwallis Court Activities Coordinator, Emma Gibson, said: “Joan was thrilled to meet her family on her 103rd birthday; it was an emotional feeling for all of us seeing them together. Our residents also had a wonderful time raising a toast to Joan on her special day.”