E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Decision to be made on plans for 50 retirement flats in Bury town centre

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 November 2019

The former Lloyds bank in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, eyed for 50 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The former Lloyds bank in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, eyed for 50 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

Plans to create dozens of retirement apartments in the centre of Bury St Edmunds are being recommended for approval.

Churchill Retirement Living proposes to construct 50 apartments on land occupied by the former Lloyds bank in Risbygate Street - 34 being one-bedroom and 16 two bed properties.

The plans had previously been recommended for refusal, before developers made amendments to the design, scale and layout, with planning officers now suggesting the plan is approved at next week's development control committee meeting in Mildenhall.

In its application, the developer said: "It is considered that the scheme has been designed to be sympathetic to the local context and respond to the varying character of this part of Bury St Edmunds.

"The proposed building has been carefully designed to provide a high quality development that responds positively to the scale and context of the vicinity and will improve the current existing vacant site."

You may also want to watch:

Officers have suggested 39 conditions for approval, including a condition that the properties are only occupied by people aged 60 or over so that it is only occupied by people for whom it is designed.

The plans have received some concerns over the height of some of the properties, while Anglian Water said the surface water plan was "unacceptable".

Historic England said: "The proposal does raise concerns in terms of effect on the historic significance of the conservation area because of the scale and massing, however, there is no objection on heritage grounds," and added that it had no objection to the amended plans.

Bury St Edmunds Town Council said it objected on the grounds of overlooking from the height of the buildings and poor design, even after the amended designs were submitted.

A previous proposal for 55 apartments made by Brown and Co was lodged in March 2018 but withdrawn after resistance from locals.

If approved, the development must commence within three years of permission being secured.

Approval is also dependent on financial contributions being agreed, with around £15,000 understood to be the contribution for expanding the nearby Angel Hill surgery.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Meet the opposition: Robins’ return has put nomadic Coventry on an upward curve again

Coventry City's Liam Walsh celebrates with team-mates after scoring. Photo: PA

WATCH: All the dashcam footage from Suffolk’s roads in 2019

Scary dashcam footage on A14 at Levington was just one of the clips gathered by Suffolk Constabulary in 2019 Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Decision to be made on plans for 50 retirement flats in Bury town centre

The former Lloyds bank in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, eyed for 50 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich man charged with nine child sex offences to appear in court

Lee Arthurs, of London Road, Ipswich, will appear at Ipswich Crown Court in January Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Dash-cam footage of Ipswich driver crashing car at 90mph - in 30mph zone

Callum Dobbs, 20, from Ipswich, has been jailed for 18 months Pictture: HAMPSHIRE POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists