How a rickshaw charity is helping with the Covid jab effort

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:00 AM February 1, 2021   
Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw now has an extra bike to get people to appointments, including Covid jabs - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Two rickshaws are now in use in Bury St Edmunds to take residents to their Covid jabs.

The Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw charity has a new passenger bike thanks to help from Jacobs Allen Chartered Accountants.

This means there are now two rickshaws in use to get locals to their coronavirus vaccination appointments.

Sam Reid, co-founder of the charity, helps train trustee and volunteer rider, Amanda Martin - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The rides are free, Covid-safe and can be booked on 01284 339449 or online here.

Libby Ranzetta, co-chair of BSE Rickshaw, said: “With the vaccination programme in full swing, we needed extra capacity to take people to their appointments, so we bought a second-hand machine with help from Jacobs Allen and other generous supporters.”

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw now has three ‘trishaw’ machines - a cargo bike that can also be used for carrying wheelchairs and two passenger rickshaws that are designed to take people with limited mobility - Credit: Sonya Duncan

BSE Rickshaw started in 2018 to take local people for trips round the Abbey Gardens to enjoy the fresh air and chat to passersby, but since the coronavirus pandemic all that has changed.

The charity’s 50 volunteers are busy instead delivering prescriptions, shopping and food parcels for vulnerable residents - up to 40 deliveries a day.

Sam Reid shows volunteer rider, Amanda Martin, basic maintenance - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Sheila Burke, director of Jacobs Allen Chartered Accountants, said: “We are so proud to have supported BSE Rickshaw from the beginning.

"The volunteers work so hard to help the community and these vaccination rides are the latest example of BSE Rickshaw adapting to the current changing circumstances and giving a vital service to our town’s citizens.

Over the weekend volunteers were training in the beautiful setting of the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The new bike is orange and very handsome, and will be popular for pleasure rides and deliveries long after we’re through this lockdown.”
 

