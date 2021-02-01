How a rickshaw charity is helping with the Covid jab effort
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Two rickshaws are now in use in Bury St Edmunds to take residents to their Covid jabs.
The Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw charity has a new passenger bike thanks to help from Jacobs Allen Chartered Accountants.
This means there are now two rickshaws in use to get locals to their coronavirus vaccination appointments.
The rides are free, Covid-safe and can be booked on 01284 339449 or online here.
Libby Ranzetta, co-chair of BSE Rickshaw, said: “With the vaccination programme in full swing, we needed extra capacity to take people to their appointments, so we bought a second-hand machine with help from Jacobs Allen and other generous supporters.”
BSE Rickshaw started in 2018 to take local people for trips round the Abbey Gardens to enjoy the fresh air and chat to passersby, but since the coronavirus pandemic all that has changed.
The charity’s 50 volunteers are busy instead delivering prescriptions, shopping and food parcels for vulnerable residents - up to 40 deliveries a day.
Sheila Burke, director of Jacobs Allen Chartered Accountants, said: “We are so proud to have supported BSE Rickshaw from the beginning.
"The volunteers work so hard to help the community and these vaccination rides are the latest example of BSE Rickshaw adapting to the current changing circumstances and giving a vital service to our town’s citizens.
"The new bike is orange and very handsome, and will be popular for pleasure rides and deliveries long after we’re through this lockdown.”