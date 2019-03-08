Rickshaw service pedalling help for good causes

Trustee Libby Ranzetta with surplus food from Bury Drop In for the Best Before Project

The Bury St Edmunds rickshaw service is to hit the roads of the town for the winter in support of local charities.

Volunteer rider David Fisher collecting food from the Rugby Club for Bury Drop In

The service, which offers free rides for people with limited mobility, is offering the same for deliveries of supplies.

The Foodbank at Gatehouse, the Women's Refuge, Best Before Project and Bury Drop-In have already started using the rickshaw for deliveries.

Last year the service stopped running between November and April.

Trustee Libby Ranzetta said: "We are keen to provide the opportunity for people to go on the rickshaw this winter, especially on those gorgeous bright, frosty days when it's so good to be outside.

Donations for the Bury foodbank being collected at Waitrose

"We are also trialling using the rickshaw in 'cargo mode' for local deliveries, which means the bike isn't standing idle when we have fewer passengers because of the weather."

Ms Ranzetta said the service was also offering to collect any items people living in the town wanted to donate to local charity shops and who don't have a car or access to public transport.

BSE Rickshaw started in June 2018, with funding from Bury St Edmunds Town and West Suffolk councillors to purchase a specially-adapted trishaw bike.

It is run entirely by volunteers and rides are available free of charge, seven days a week, to local people with limited mobility or who are experiencing social isolation.

Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District has provided sponsorship for the winter season, with Jacobs Allen chartered accountants continuing their summer season's support by sponsoring the cargo trial.

Mike Kirkham, of Our Bury St Edmunds said: "The Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw is a fabulous initiative helping people experience all the town centre has to offer.

"As the local business improvement district we are pleased to work with and support the rickshaw team and the excellent service they provide."

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw trustees would be pleased to hear from cyclists interested in volunteering to ride the rickshaw as a cargo bike, and from local charitable organisations who need a hand with deliveries.

For more details 01284 339449 or visit the rickshaw service website for all enquiries.