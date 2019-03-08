E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rickshaw service pedalling help for good causes

PUBLISHED: 14:02 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 14 November 2019

Trustee Libby Ranzetta with surplus food from Bury Drop In for the Best Before Project Picture: BURY RICKSHAW

Trustee Libby Ranzetta with surplus food from Bury Drop In for the Best Before Project Picture: BURY RICKSHAW

Bury Rickshaw

The Bury St Edmunds rickshaw service is to hit the roads of the town for the winter in support of local charities.

Volunteer rider David Fisher collecting food from the Rugby Club for Bury Drop In Picture: BURY RICKSHAWVolunteer rider David Fisher collecting food from the Rugby Club for Bury Drop In Picture: BURY RICKSHAW

The service, which offers free rides for people with limited mobility, is offering the same for deliveries of supplies.

The Foodbank at Gatehouse, the Women's Refuge, Best Before Project and Bury Drop-In have already started using the rickshaw for deliveries.

Last year the service stopped running between November and April.

Trustee Libby Ranzetta said: "We are keen to provide the opportunity for people to go on the rickshaw this winter, especially on those gorgeous bright, frosty days when it's so good to be outside.

Donations for the Bury foodbank being collected at Waitrose Picture: BURY RICKSHAWDonations for the Bury foodbank being collected at Waitrose Picture: BURY RICKSHAW

"We are also trialling using the rickshaw in 'cargo mode' for local deliveries, which means the bike isn't standing idle when we have fewer passengers because of the weather."

You may also want to watch:

Ms Ranzetta said the service was also offering to collect any items people living in the town wanted to donate to local charity shops and who don't have a car or access to public transport.

BSE Rickshaw started in June 2018, with funding from Bury St Edmunds Town and West Suffolk councillors to purchase a specially-adapted trishaw bike.

It is run entirely by volunteers and rides are available free of charge, seven days a week, to local people with limited mobility or who are experiencing social isolation.

Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District has provided sponsorship for the winter season, with Jacobs Allen chartered accountants continuing their summer season's support by sponsoring the cargo trial.

Mike Kirkham, of Our Bury St Edmunds said: "The Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw is a fabulous initiative helping people experience all the town centre has to offer.

"As the local business improvement district we are pleased to work with and support the rickshaw team and the excellent service they provide."

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw trustees would be pleased to hear from cyclists interested in volunteering to ride the rickshaw as a cargo bike, and from local charitable organisations who need a hand with deliveries.

For more details 01284 339449 or visit the rickshaw service website for all enquiries.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Floods across Suffolk after heavy rainfall

Parts of Aldeburgh, including Aldringham Lane have flooded because of the excessive rainfall. Picture: GLORIA BROWN

A14 fully reopened after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Have East Anglia’s long-lost ‘crown jewels’ been found after nearly 1,400 years?

The Staffordshire hoard helmet reconstruction, with conservator Lizzie Miller Picture: Birmingham Museums Trust

7 amazing acts of kindness in Suffolk

Dejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to see how far she can spread a smile Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk business plea for General Election candidates to “do their bit” for county’s firms

John Dugmore, CEO of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said business leaders were frustrated. Picture: DAVID GARRAD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists