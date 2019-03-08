E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plan your journey - roadworks this month in Bury St Edmunds town centre

PUBLISHED: 10:30 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 04 October 2019

Roadworks are taking place in St Andrew's Street North, Bury St Edmunds, from this month Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roadworks are taking place in St Andrew's Street North, Bury St Edmunds, from this month Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Roadworks could cause delays outside the bus station in Bury St Edmunds.

The upgrade of the puffin crossing in St Andrew's Street North is taking place from Monday, October 14, for two weeks.

There will also be an overnight closure from Tuesday, October 29, for two nights between 7pm and 5am.

-For more information on roadworks see here.

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

