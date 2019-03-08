Plan your journey - roadworks this month in Bury St Edmunds town centre

Roadworks are taking place in St Andrew's Street North, Bury St Edmunds, from this month Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Roadworks could cause delays outside the bus station in Bury St Edmunds.

The upgrade of the puffin crossing in St Andrew's Street North is taking place from Monday, October 14, for two weeks.

There will also be an overnight closure from Tuesday, October 29, for two nights between 7pm and 5am.

-For more information on roadworks see here.