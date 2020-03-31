E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested in connection with two robbery offences including Tesco knifepoint raid

PUBLISHED: 10:44 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 31 March 2020

A man attempted to rob the Spar store in St Olaves Precinct, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a knife point robbery at a Tesco Express and an attempted robbery at a Spar the very next day.

The first incident happened at around 5.30am on Monday March 23 at the Tesco Express in Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds.

Two men armed with knives entered the building where they grabbed hold of members of staff and threatened them.

The offenders stole cash, two mobile phones and the keys to a car belonging to a member of staff – a white Suzuki Alto which was located later that morning in Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds.

The second happened the next day at around 8pm at the Spar store in St Olaves Precinct in Bury.

A man entered the store demanding staff place money in a bag – his demands were not met.

He made further demands for alcohol and cigarettes, making reference to a ‘blade’ however, no weapons were seen during the incident.

The staff were not harmed.

On the afternoon of Monday, March 30 police arrested a 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of two counts of robbery.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about these incidents to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting the references: 17558/20 (in respect of Tesco) or 17919/20 (in respect of Spar).

