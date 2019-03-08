Bus carrying school children catches fire

A bus with more than 50 children on board set fire near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

A school party were led to safety after the bus they were travelling on caught fire near to Bury St Edmunds today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bus, carrying 53 children and 14 adults on a day trip, was travelling along Mildenhall Road (A1101) when the fire broke out.

The bus was evacuated and the children led to safety.

Pictures show the back of the bus heavily damaged by the flames.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and firefighters remain on scene dealing with hot spots.

It is believed the passengers were all unharmed although an ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution.

A replacement bus service has been arranged.

Highways England has also been called to the scene to deal with a large quantity of spilt diesel on the road, although the road remains open.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to the scene at 10.23am today to a vehicle fire in Mildenhall Road.

"There were 53 children and 14 adults on board who were evacuated.

"Thankfully no injuries or reactions were reported."

A spokesman Collins Coaches, operators of the bus, said: "Earlier today a double decker bus caught fire as it was transporting 53 children and 14 adults. When the fire was spotted the driver pulled over and all passengers were safely evacuated.

"Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service confirm that there are no injuries. Replacement transport has been arranged.

"We are cooperating with the fire service investigation, and have no further comment at this time."