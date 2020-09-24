E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two further coronavirus cases confirmed at Suffolk school

PUBLISHED: 09:02 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 24 September 2020

Four people at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds have tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four people at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds have tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A secondary school in Bury St Edmunds has confirmed two further cases of coronavirus – taking the number among pupils and staff to four.

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds confirmed the two cases Wednesday night, September 23.

A pupil, who had been self-isolating since September 21 and a member of support staff, who had been self-isolating since September 16, have both now tested positive for the virus.

This follows two other cases reported on Sunday, after a member of support stuff and a teacher were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

MORE: School leaders ‘concerned’ over virus cases

A further 80 students have now joined the initial 50 who were told to self isolate for 14 days, alongside seven members of staff.

A spokesman for the school said the measure comes on the advice of Public Health England, and emails have been sent to staff, parents and carers with further information.

More than 300 pupils and staff across Suffolk are now self-isolating as a result of the pandemic.

MORE: Hundreds of children and staff self-isolating over school cases

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Men caught smuggling immigrants into Southwold harbour

Southwold Harbour, where two men were caught people smuggling Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Suffolk set for cold, wet and windy end to the week

Suffolk is set for a cloudy, wet and windy end to the week Picture: ALISON CONNORS/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Drive-in movie night at Trinity Park for new charity with ‘ending homelessness’ goal

The Drive in for Hope event is being held by new charity Hopestead. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Ipswich Rudolph Run given the go ahead for 2020

Santa on the Ipswich Rudolph Run in 2019. The event will be held in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two further coronavirus cases confirmed at Suffolk school

Four people at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds have tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS