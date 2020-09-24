Two further coronavirus cases confirmed at Suffolk school

Four people at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds have tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A secondary school in Bury St Edmunds has confirmed two further cases of coronavirus – taking the number among pupils and staff to four.

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds confirmed the two cases Wednesday night, September 23.

A pupil, who had been self-isolating since September 21 and a member of support staff, who had been self-isolating since September 16, have both now tested positive for the virus.

This follows two other cases reported on Sunday, after a member of support stuff and a teacher were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

A further 80 students have now joined the initial 50 who were told to self isolate for 14 days, alongside seven members of staff.

A spokesman for the school said the measure comes on the advice of Public Health England, and emails have been sent to staff, parents and carers with further information.

More than 300 pupils and staff across Suffolk are now self-isolating as a result of the pandemic.

