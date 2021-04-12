How busy was Bury St Edmunds town centre as lockdown eased?

Published: 9:51 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 10:00 AM April 12, 2021

Queues form outside the Clarks store in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Johnny Griffith

Shoppers braved the cold and formed queues outside stores in Bury St Edmunds town centre on the first morning of lockdown easing.

Non-essential retailers and hair salons are all permitted to reopen today and pubs and restaurants can serve customers outside as the country reaches the second stage on the roadmap out of restrictions.

Debenhams in the Arc shopping centre is due to close soon - Credit: Johnny Griffith

Debenhams in the Arc shopping centre - which is due to close in the coming weeks - proved popular as shoppers looked to pick up a bargain.

Shoppers keen to pick up a bargain queue outside the department store - Credit: Johnny Griffith

Similar queues were also seen in Ipswich town centre, including at the Primark store.

Iris Cox, who has lived in the town for 40 years, said: "I'm very pleased shops have opened. The thing is with Bury you go into a shop and they are your friends. They'll do anything to help you.

Bury St Edmunds shopper Iris Cox was happy to see store reopen - Credit: Johnny Griffith

"Bury's a very nice place. These shops are part of you."

Kevin Reilly, of The Nutshell micropub in The Traverse, is expecting a busy first few weeks after reopening today.

Kevin Reilly of The Nutshell pub in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Johnny Griffith

He said: "It will be good to be reopening and getting back to some sort of normal times."



