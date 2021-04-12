News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

How busy was Bury St Edmunds town centre as lockdown eased?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:51 AM April 12, 2021    Updated: 10:00 AM April 12, 2021
Queues form outside the Clarks store in Bury St Edmunds

Queues form outside the Clarks store in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Johnny Griffith

Shoppers braved the cold and formed queues outside stores in Bury St Edmunds town centre on the first morning of lockdown easing.

Non-essential retailers and hair salons are all permitted to reopen today and pubs and restaurants can serve customers outside as the country reaches the second stage on the roadmap out of restrictions.

Debenhams in the Arch shopping centre is due to close soon

Debenhams in the Arc shopping centre is due to close soon - Credit: Johnny Griffith

Debenhams in the Arc shopping centre - which is due to close in the coming weeks - proved popular as shoppers looked to pick up a bargain.

Shoppers keen to pick up a bargain queue outside the department store

Shoppers keen to pick up a bargain queue outside the department store - Credit: Johnny Griffith

Similar queues were also seen in Ipswich town centre, including at the Primark store.

Iris Cox, who has lived in the town for 40 years, said: "I'm very pleased shops have opened. The thing is with Bury you go into a shop and they are your friends. They'll do anything to help you.

Bury St Edmunds shopper Iris Cox was happy to see store reopen

Bury St Edmunds shopper Iris Cox was happy to see store reopen - Credit: Johnny Griffith

"Bury's a very nice place. These shops are part of you."

Kevin Reilly, of The Nutshell micropub in The Traverse, is expecting a busy first few weeks after reopening today.

Kevin Reilly of The Nutshell pub in Bury St Edmunds

Kevin Reilly of The Nutshell pub in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Johnny Griffith

He said: "It will be good to be reopening and getting back to some sort of normal times."


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dutchman Aad Peters has brought his replica of Noah's Ark to Ipswich docks for three months. Picture

Ipswich Waterfront

Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook with instructions to his players.

Paul Cook's takeover worry and why he cancelled today's pre-match press...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt has had a tipi installed in its gardens, with heaters and flowers

Lockdown Easing | Updated

First pictures: Which Suffolk pubs are preparing to reopen on April 12?

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus