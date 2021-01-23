News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Singer-songwriter wants to 'make similar impact to Ed Sheeran'

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:00 PM January 23, 2021   
Lola Huckel wants to follow in the footsteps of superstar Ed Sheeran.

A talented teenager from Suffolk has unlocked her music potential during the coronavirus lockdown by recording her first song at the age of 16.

Lola Huckel, a former County Upper School student from Bury St Edmunds, has had a love of music for as long as she can remember.

She is inspired by everyone from Beyoncé to Billie Eilish and would love to be able to follow in the footsteps of fellow Suffolk resident Ed Sheeran.

Lola, a former Bury’s Got Talent finalist, said: “Ed Sheeran is a great songwriter and has shown you can be globally successful and come from this county.

"I’d love to make a similar impact to Ed. My other ambition is to have my face on a billboard in New York.”

The classically-trained musician, who plays the piano, has used this extended period at home to create her first single called ‘Your Point of View’.

The song was written in 24 hours and Lola - a Frank Sinatra enthusiast - says this will be the first of many.

The A-level student, who is studying at Hills Road sixth form in Cambridge, said: “My first song is about teenage heartbreak – I think most people can relate to that subject. My plan is to record as many songs as I can, send them out to as many people as I can and see how far it takes me.”

Her second single has just become available on Spotify and is called Leaving and Lying. 

Lola, who has a twin sister called Edie and a younger sister called Marcie, is just about to record her third single (as yet unnamed).

Her music can be bought via platforms including Apple and Spotify.

