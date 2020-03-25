Brave shop staff foil would-be robber who claimed to be armed with weapon

Staff at a convenience shop in Bury St Edmunds were threatened by a man claiming to have a blade during an attempted robbery.

The incident happened just before 8pm on Tuesday, March 24 at the Spar Store in St Olaves Precinct.

A man entered the store demanding the staff put money into a bag for him> However, staff refused.

When they said no, he instead asked for alcohol and cigarettes and made reference to using a “blade”.

No weapons were brandished or seen during the incident and no-one was harmed.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 10in tall and of a stocky build.

He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, with the hood up, and a black scarf covering his mouth and nose.

He was wearing grey trainers with white soles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference 37/17919/20.