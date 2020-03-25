E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Brave shop staff foil would-be robber who claimed to be armed with weapon

PUBLISHED: 17:19 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 25 March 2020

The man attempted to rob the Spar store in St Olaves Precinct, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The man attempted to rob the Spar store in St Olaves Precinct, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Staff at a convenience shop in Bury St Edmunds were threatened by a man claiming to have a blade during an attempted robbery.

The incident happened just before 8pm on Tuesday, March 24 at the Spar Store in St Olaves Precinct.

A man entered the store demanding the staff put money into a bag for him> However, staff refused.

When they said no, he instead asked for alcohol and cigarettes and made reference to using a “blade”.

No weapons were brandished or seen during the incident and no-one was harmed.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 10in tall and of a stocky build.

He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, with the hood up, and a black scarf covering his mouth and nose.

He was wearing grey trainers with white soles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference 37/17919/20.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Friendly and outgoing’ father was fatally injured in collision with tractor, inquest hears

Leonard Bates, 67, from Ingham in Suffolk, died after being involved in a collision with a tractor last August Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Death crash trucker’s ‘mindless’ behaviour exposed by dashcam

Police released footage from the dashcam of Caraza’s vehicle immediately prior to the collision and the external camera afterwards Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

WATCH police chief’s message to people of Suffolk amid COVID-19 crisis

Suffolk Constabulary Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Grower hopes eastern Europeans laid off from other sectors may help to plug UK-wide hole in seasonal farm workforce

Seasonal workers hand weeding carrots at James Foskett Farms at Bromeswell, near Woodbridge Picture: JAMES FOSKETT
Drive 24