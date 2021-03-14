News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Sports Direct gym could reopen as a store

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM March 14, 2021   
The Sports Direct Fitness gym in Bury St Edmunds, which could reopen as a store

The Sports Direct Fitness gym in Bury St Edmunds, which could reopen as a store - Credit: Google Maps

The Sports Direct Fitness gym in Bury St Edmunds is set to be converted into a store, according to fresh plans.

K/S Cratfield, which owns the property in Easlea Road, on the Moreton Hall estate, has submitted the proposals to West Suffolk Council.

The site was originally a Nissan showroom in the 1990s, but was converted to its current use as a fitness club in 2000.

A number of applications have been submitted over the years to change the use of the building into an office block, but none have been successful.

The latest scheme proposes revamping the gym into a retail unit, but documents submitted alongside the application do not specify that it would become a Sports Direct store.

The chain, which is owned by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group, is looking to open more stores on the high street - with the move of the Ipswich branch to the town centre set to be finalised later this year.

