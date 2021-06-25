Published: 2:18 PM June 25, 2021

47-year-old Neil Charles has been named following the stabbing in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Denise Bradley

A man who died following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds has been named by police as Neil Charles, 47.

Officers were called at 3.55am in the early hours of Sunday 20 June, to reports that a man had been seriously injured following an incident on Winsford Road in the town.

Police located a man in his 40s in the road who had sustained a serious stab wound. The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by ambulance but sadly died as a result of his injury.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the man has been identified as Neil Charles, of Bury St Edmunds.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on Thursday, June 24 and concluded that Mr Charles died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

The family of Mr Charles are in the care of specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and as such, there is not any wider threat to the local community.

Shortly after the incident, on Sunday 20 June, police arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Later that day, a second man aged in his teens was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was also taken into custody.

Both men have been released on police bail until Tuesday, July 13 and Friday, July 16 respectively, pending further enquiries.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference 32846/21.



