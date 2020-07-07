Man charged with handling stolen goods worth around £1,500

A man has been charged with handling stolen goods in Bury St Edmunds worth £1,500.

Police have charged a man in Bury St Edmunds in connection with the recovery of stolen goods – including £1,500 worth of TV’s, a tool kit, a camera and a drill.

Officers initially arrested a man on Wednesday, June 24 following a warrant at a property in Cornfield Road in Bury St Edmunds where items of a high value were recovered.

They included two television receivers, a tool kit valued at over £500, a camera valued at nearly £600 and a drill valued at nearly £400. He was subsequently released under investigation.

Following further enquires, the suspect was re-arrested on Friday, July 3 on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft of a vehicle and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

34-year-old Andy Young of Cornfield Drive in Bury St Edmunds was charged on Friday, July 3 with handling stolen goods to the value of around £1500, as well as using abusive and using threatening words to cause alarm, threat or harassment on the day of his arrest.

He was released on bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 15 at 3.10pm.