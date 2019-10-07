E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sentence of street drinker who breached ASBO more than 50 times is adjourned

07 October, 2019 - 11:00
The sentence of Daniel Palmer will take place on October 17 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The sentence of Daniel Palmer will take place on October 17 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

The sentence of a street drinker who has breached his anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) more than 50 times has been adjourned by a judge.

Daniel Palmer, 37, of Pemberton Walk, Bury St Edmunds, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced for breaching his ASBO, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and possession of cannabis.

The court heard how Palmer, an alcoholic with mental health issues, has a long history of offending with a criminal record of more than 130 offences.

You may also want to watch:

He was first given an ASBO in 2007.

Palmer has since approached Turning Point - a social enterprise who support people with alcohol and drug issues - to seek help, the court heard.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentencing until Thursday, October 17 for a pre-sentence report to take place regarding Palmer's suitability for an alcohol treatment program.

But Judge Peters warned that she was keeping all sentencing options open.

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hunt for ‘bloodstained sharp object’ in triple murder investigation

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Sentence of street drinker who breached ASBO more than 50 times is adjourned

The sentence of Daniel Palmer will take place on October 17 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after knife incident

Police have arrested a man following an incident in Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT

Overgrown hedges causing hazard for drivers, gardeners warned

Overgrown hedges and trees can be a danger to road users Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists