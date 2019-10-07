Sentence of street drinker who breached ASBO more than 50 times is adjourned

The sentence of Daniel Palmer will take place on October 17 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

The sentence of a street drinker who has breached his anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) more than 50 times has been adjourned by a judge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Palmer, 37, of Pemberton Walk, Bury St Edmunds, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced for breaching his ASBO, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and possession of cannabis.

The court heard how Palmer, an alcoholic with mental health issues, has a long history of offending with a criminal record of more than 130 offences.

You may also want to watch:

He was first given an ASBO in 2007.

Palmer has since approached Turning Point - a social enterprise who support people with alcohol and drug issues - to seek help, the court heard.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentencing until Thursday, October 17 for a pre-sentence report to take place regarding Palmer's suitability for an alcohol treatment program.

But Judge Peters warned that she was keeping all sentencing options open.