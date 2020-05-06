E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Superhero! Hugo, 5, runs further than ever in lockdown 2.6 Challenge

PUBLISHED: 19:01 06 May 2020

Hugo Ecclestone ran 2.6 miles and has so far raised almost £180 for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Picture: PANCREATIC CANCER UK/LUCY BROUGHTON

Hugo Ecclestone ran 2.6 miles and has so far raised almost £180 for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Picture: PANCREATIC CANCER UK/LUCY BROUGHTON

Archant

A five-year-old superhero fan has ran further than he ever has before to raise money for people affected by pancreatic cancer.

Hugo Ecclestone was inspired by his mum Lucy Broughton, who had been training to run the London Marathon. Picture: PANCREATIC CANCER UK/LUCY BROUGHTONHugo Ecclestone was inspired by his mum Lucy Broughton, who had been training to run the London Marathon. Picture: PANCREATIC CANCER UK/LUCY BROUGHTON

Hugo Eccleston, from Bury St Edmunds, donned his red cape and mask and ran for 2.6 miles in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK, raising almost £180 in the process.

A member of Hugo’s family has been affected by pancreatic cancer, which has a five-year survival rate of less than seven per cent - making it the deadliest common cancer.

Hugo’s mum, Lucy Broughton, had been due to run the London Marathon in April for the charity before the race was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The marathon’s organisers launched an appeal for people to devise their own fundraising challenges based around the numbers 26 or 2.6, the length of the original marathon.

Ms Broughton said: ““Hugo had seen me go on my training runs and wanted to come with me, but obviously he doesn’t know how far a marathon is.

“When we heard about the 2.6 Challenge he was really keen to get involved. He doesn’t know how to pace himself yet and just set off at a hundred miles an hour.

“He said he found the challenge quite easy because he had his cape and mask on.

“The wind hooks under his cape and he said it gives him super-turbo speed, since he is a superhero.

“But also, that it was very warm and he could feel his heart going very fast!”

Donations are still open, click here to donate.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dangerous criminal locked away for armed jewellery store hold-up

Robertas Piliukaitis was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Colchester council puts staff on furlough during coronavirus crisis

Colchester is preparing to fulough some staff. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Suffolk cheeses are in trouble - here’s how you can help

A selection of cheese that is on offer at Slate Cheese Picture: Emma Kindred

Nursing home residents get special ‘royal’ mail from Windsor Castle

Sue Oates (centre), Barking Hall nursing home manager with the letter from one of the Queen's ladies in waiting and other members of staff. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Superhero! Hugo, 5, runs further than ever in lockdown 2.6 Challenge

Hugo Ecclestone ran 2.6 miles and has so far raised almost £180 for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Picture: PANCREATIC CANCER UK/LUCY BROUGHTON
Drive 24