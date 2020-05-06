Superhero! Hugo, 5, runs further than ever in lockdown 2.6 Challenge

Hugo Ecclestone ran 2.6 miles and has so far raised almost £180 for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Picture: PANCREATIC CANCER UK/LUCY BROUGHTON Archant

A five-year-old superhero fan has ran further than he ever has before to raise money for people affected by pancreatic cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hugo Ecclestone was inspired by his mum Lucy Broughton, who had been training to run the London Marathon. Picture: PANCREATIC CANCER UK/LUCY BROUGHTON Hugo Ecclestone was inspired by his mum Lucy Broughton, who had been training to run the London Marathon. Picture: PANCREATIC CANCER UK/LUCY BROUGHTON

Hugo Eccleston, from Bury St Edmunds, donned his red cape and mask and ran for 2.6 miles in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK, raising almost £180 in the process.

A member of Hugo’s family has been affected by pancreatic cancer, which has a five-year survival rate of less than seven per cent - making it the deadliest common cancer.

Hugo’s mum, Lucy Broughton, had been due to run the London Marathon in April for the charity before the race was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The marathon’s organisers launched an appeal for people to devise their own fundraising challenges based around the numbers 26 or 2.6, the length of the original marathon.

Ms Broughton said: ““Hugo had seen me go on my training runs and wanted to come with me, but obviously he doesn’t know how far a marathon is.

“When we heard about the 2.6 Challenge he was really keen to get involved. He doesn’t know how to pace himself yet and just set off at a hundred miles an hour.

“He said he found the challenge quite easy because he had his cape and mask on.

“The wind hooks under his cape and he said it gives him super-turbo speed, since he is a superhero.

“But also, that it was very warm and he could feel his heart going very fast!”

Donations are still open, click here to donate.