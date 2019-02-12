Builder admits fraud after leaving victim with estimated £100,000 repair bill

A builder has pleaded guilty to fraud after a court heard how he left a customer with a potential £100,000 repair bill for her home.

Mark Everett, 51, of Whepstead Road in Hawstead, admitted one count of being a knowing party to fraudulent business at Ipswich Crown Court on February 25 2019.

Four lesser charges were left to lie on file.

The case was brought against Everett by Suffolk Trading Standards after he carried out building work on a property.

Carrying out work between December 31, 2015 and October 5, 2016, the court heard Everett did not obtain any building calculations and left the victim with an estimated £50,000 worth of work to pay for - but fixing the shoddy workmanship could cost her twice as much.

Judge John Devaux adjourned the case for sentencing until April 1, 2019.

Due to the nature and severity of the fraud Everett pleaded guilty to, he could face a custodial sentence.

However Everett’s representative in court, Mitchell Cohen, said Everett was “a man who might be better served with a suspended sentence”.

Councillor Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for public protection, said: “This is another excellent result from the work carried out by Suffolk Trading Standards officers.

“We will not tolerate this type of rogue trading in our county, especially when they prey on the most vulnerable in our society.

“A guilty plea shows his criminality and it has saved Mr Everett’s victim from having to relive the traumatic experience again in court.

“If anyone is in dispute with a business, we would encourage them to contact the National Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506, to obtain guidance.”