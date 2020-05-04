Gallery

LOOK: Deserted streets of Bury St Edmunds during lockdown

Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS Archant

They are usually bustling with shoppers or tourists eager to look around one of Suffolk’s most beautiful and historic towns.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS

But these striking images, taken Lucy Woods during her daily permitted exercise, show the usually packed streets of Bury St Edmunds utterly deserted during the coronavirus lockdown.

MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here

Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS

The UK-wide restrictions were brought in by prime minister Boris Johnson on March 23 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 – and ultimately save lives.

That meant businesses had to close their doors, leaving previously busy places like town centres empty.

Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

Pubs like The Nutshell and cafes like Costa Coffee would usually be full of people, but Lucy’s pictures show them closed and the streets empty.

Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS

A few people can be seen walking through Abbey Gardens on their daily exercise, while Central Walk, Crown Street and Churchgate Street all appear empty despite the glorious sunshine.

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS

Encouragingly, the photos show people complying with the restrictions – but police have warned that they will hand out fines and warnings to anyone caught flouting the laws.

Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS

Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS Lucy Woods' photos of Bury St Edmunds during the lockdown, taken on her daily permitted exercise. Picture: LUCY WOODS