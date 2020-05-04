LOOK: Deserted streets of Bury St Edmunds during lockdown
Archant
They are usually bustling with shoppers or tourists eager to look around one of Suffolk’s most beautiful and historic towns.
But these striking images, taken Lucy Woods during her daily permitted exercise, show the usually packed streets of Bury St Edmunds utterly deserted during the coronavirus lockdown.
MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here
The UK-wide restrictions were brought in by prime minister Boris Johnson on March 23 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 – and ultimately save lives.
That meant businesses had to close their doors, leaving previously busy places like town centres empty.
MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus
Pubs like The Nutshell and cafes like Costa Coffee would usually be full of people, but Lucy’s pictures show them closed and the streets empty.
A few people can be seen walking through Abbey Gardens on their daily exercise, while Central Walk, Crown Street and Churchgate Street all appear empty despite the glorious sunshine.
MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk
Encouragingly, the photos show people complying with the restrictions – but police have warned that they will hand out fines and warnings to anyone caught flouting the laws.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.