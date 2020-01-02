E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Is this your dog? Missing pet found by police on New Year's Day

PUBLISHED: 10:18 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 02 January 2020

The staffy has now been taken into the care of the Rural Crime Suffolk team who gave him breakfast this morning. Picture: RURAL CRIME SUFOLK

Archant

Lost and alone, this dog found wandering outside Bury St Edmunds police station is hoping to be reunited with its owner - do you know who he belongs to?

The staffy dog was found running around the front of the Bury St Edmunds police station late at night on New Year's Day. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICEThe staffy dog was found running around the front of the Bury St Edmunds police station late at night on New Year's Day. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

The black and white male has a collar and a microchip, but the police have so far been unable to find where he lives.

He was found at about 11.15am on Wednesday, January 1 running around at the front of the Bury St Edmunds police station.

The officers have attempted to trace his chip but the alleged owner has reportedly moved house without updating their details.

Despite appeals on social media, no-one has come forward to claim the animal.

People are being urged to get in contact if they have any information.

An officer from the Rural Crime Suffolk team tweeted a photo with the dog, saying: "Poor mite was found wandering streets. I couldn't see him sit out in the cold kennel.

"After some police issue dog breakfast and a walk he's decided my office floor isn't good enough. There's worse people to share your chair with!"

For anyone calling the Bury St Edmunds station is to ask for the duty sergeant, quoting CAD 492 for the date of Wednesday, January 1.

