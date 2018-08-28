10 cars fined for parking on grass verge

Police cracked down on illegal parking in Barons Road, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE Archant

A series of vehicles have been fined for parking on a grass verge in a busy Suffolk town centre street.

Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) carried out the crackdown on illegal parking in Barons Road, Bury St Edmunds, which is near to West Suffolk Hospital in the town.

Officers Tweeted to say that they had issued 10 fixed penalty notices on the road, which is painted with double yellow lines throughout.

They also Tweeted a photograph which appears to show a number of vehicles parked on a grass verge.

“Bury SNT have again issued 10 fixed penalty notices to vehicles parked illegally on Barons Road,” the officers Tweeted.

“Double yellow lines apply to the carriageway, pavement and verge. Please do not continue to park in this area!”

Double yellow lines are designed to stop drivers waiting or parking in a road, as well as dropping off or picking up passengers.