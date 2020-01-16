Man arrested on suspicion of abduction and false imprisonment of 15-year-old girl

Suffolk police have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of the abduction and false imprisonment of a 15-year-old girl in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been arrested by Suffolk police on suspicion of the abduction and false imprisonment of a 15-year-old girl.

The 42-year-old man's arrest comes following intelligence handed to the constabulary from the Metropolitan Police.

On January 14, officers arrested two people at a property in Foreham Court, Bury St Edmunds.

The man was arrested on suspicion of abduction, false imprisonment and possession with the intent to supply drugs Class A drugs.

The girl was also arrested on suspicion of the possession of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply.

Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

The man has been released on police bail to answer on February 10, pending further enquiries.

The girl was released under investigation.