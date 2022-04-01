News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Home evacuated after suspected gas leak in west Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:29 PM April 1, 2022
A property has been evacuated after a suspected gas leak in Bury St Edmunds

A property has been evacuated after a suspected gas leak in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a suspected gas leak in west Suffolk. 

Firefighters were called to reports of a smell of gas in Mill Road, in Bury St Edmunds, just after 1.20pm today.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "A gas and electric isolation cordon has been put in place. 

"All persons are accounted for and evacuated from a two storey property in Bury St Edmunds."

The three fire engines called to the incident were from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth. 

This is an ongoing incident. 

More to follow. 

