Home evacuated after suspected gas leak in west Suffolk

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a suspected gas leak in west Suffolk.

Firefighters were called to reports of a smell of gas in Mill Road, in Bury St Edmunds, just after 1.20pm today.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "A gas and electric isolation cordon has been put in place.

"All persons are accounted for and evacuated from a two storey property in Bury St Edmunds."

The three fire engines called to the incident were from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth.

This is an ongoing incident.

