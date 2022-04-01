Home evacuated after suspected gas leak in west Suffolk
Published: 2:29 PM April 1, 2022
Fire crews are currently at the scene of a suspected gas leak in west Suffolk.
Firefighters were called to reports of a smell of gas in Mill Road, in Bury St Edmunds, just after 1.20pm today.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "A gas and electric isolation cordon has been put in place.
"All persons are accounted for and evacuated from a two storey property in Bury St Edmunds."
The three fire engines called to the incident were from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth.
This is an ongoing incident.
More to follow.