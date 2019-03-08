Bury St Edmunds teenager cleared of indecent exposure

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk teenager accused of indecently exposing himself has been cleared after the charges against him were dropped.

Scott Burrows, 19, of Appleton Drive, Bury St Edmunds, had denied five offences of exposure and was due to have stood trial next month.

However, on Friday (August 23) Stephen Rose, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court, said there were issues with identification evidence in the case and offered no evidence against Burrows.

Judge David Pugh, prosecuting, directed that not guilty verdicts should be entered on the court record and granted a defendant's costs order to cover Burrows' travelling expenses to earlier court hearings. Burrows was not required to attend Friday's hearing.

The offences were alleged to have been committed last year.