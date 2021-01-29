Advance notice of toilets closures in Bury St Edmunds
Council-run toilets in Bury St Edmunds will be closed temporarily to allow for maintenance work to go ahead.
The toilets in the Abbey Gardens will be shut on Wednesday, February 3, and Thursday, February 4, and the loos at Ram Meadow car park will be out of action on Thursday, February 25.
Wednesday is a market day in the historic town.
A spokesperson for West Suffolk Council said: "In order to enable our contractors to undertake some essential maintenance work we need to temporarily close two public toilets in Bury St Edmunds."
The spokesperson said signage would be placed on site directing people to the next nearest toilet facility.
From Ram Meadow, which is a short walk from the centre, this would be the Abbey Gardens loos, and vice versa.
The public toilets at the Arc shopping centre - on the other side of the town centre - are still closed.
