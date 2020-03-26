Police hunt for suspects involved in Tesco knifepoint robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Archant

Officers are trying to locate suspects believed to be involved in a knifepoint robbery at Tesco Express, where thieves stole cash, phones and a car.

Police were called to the Tesco Express in Lawson Place just after 5.50am on Monday, March 23.

Two men with knives entered the building at around 5.30am, where they grabbed hold of and threatened members of staff, before stealing cash, two mobile phones and the key to a white Suzuki Alto which was then stolen from outside.

The car was located later that morning in Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle being driven in that area, or witnessed people parking and exiting it.

On Monday afternoon, officers arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but will face no further police action at this time.

Detectives have identified other suspects for the offence and are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to locate them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 17558/20.