Mimi, 3, given toy crane after she fell in love with Bury's giant version

Mimi with her own "giant crane", watched on by Councillor John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, crane operator Kristy Swallow, and Barnes Construction site manager Steven Rouse. - Credit: West Suffolk Council

A three-year-old from Bury St Edmunds who said "goodnight" every night to the giant crane she could see through her bedroom window, has been gifted a toy crane as the real one comes down.

Amelia 'Mimi' Langley, grew to love the 18-metre high crane that dominated the town's skyline as work to redevelop the former Post Office site on the Cornhill took place.

“I can see the crane from my bedroom," she said. "It’s really big,”

The crane, which was erected by Barnes Construction, could be seen from outside town. - Credit: Warren Page Pagepix

Jess, Mimi's mum, said: "She absolutely loved the crane. She would point it out whenever we come into town. She could see the red aircraft warning light on the crane from her bedroom window.

"It’s even become part of her bedtime stories that her dad tells her, and she says goodnight to it each evening. So, when I heard it was to come down, I knew she would be really upset."

The crane dominated the skyline in Bury St Edmunds while work was carried out to redevelop the former Post Office site on the Cornhill - Credit: SUPERSTRUCTURES

Barnes Construction, who are undertaking the work, and West Suffolk Council arranged for Mimi and Jess to meet Kristy Swallow, the crane operator, and Steven Rouse, the site manager, on Monday, the day before the crane came down.

Kristy told Mimi what she liked about operating the crane. She said: “I love the view – it’s definitely the best part of the job especially at this time of year."

Mr Rouse gave Mimi her own hardhat and hi-vis, while councillor John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, gave Mimi an early Christmas present – a toy crane.

Cllr Griffiths said: "It was great to meet Mimi, her younger brother Charlie, and her mother Jess, as well as Kristy, the talented crane operator.

"Who knows, maybe one day Mimi, like Kristy, will be operating one for real.”

The crane was put up while work was carried out to redevelop the former Post Office site on the Cornhill - Credit: Warren Page Pagepix

Mimi's mum added: “It was so lovely for Mimi to come along and meet everybody.

"She absolutely loves her new crane, hard hat and hi-vis so a big thank you to the council and Barnes Construction. I’m looking forward to seeing the work all completed next year.”