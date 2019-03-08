Trains cancelled through Bury St Edmunds following police incident

Greater Anglia trains running through Bury St Edmunds are being cancelled or delayed due to an earlier police incident.

British Transport Police were called to the station around 11.15am Monday, October 7, to concerns over the welfare of a man.

As a result, services between Ipswich and Cambridge and Ipswich and Peterborough are facing cancellation.

Services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have also been impacted.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia confirmed the man had been removed at 11.51am and all lines are now re-opened.

British Transport Police confirmed they were in attendance but were unable to supply further details.

Current cancellations

11.58am Ipswich to Felixstowe due 12.24pm

12.01pm Ipswich to Peterborough due 12.39pm

12.20pm Ipswich to Cambridge due 1.41pm

12.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich due 12.54pm

A list of altered services is available from the Greater Anglia website.