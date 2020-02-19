Police issue appeal for wanted prisoner linked to Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk police is appealing for information to help locate Dominic Rowan, who has links to Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk police has issued an appeal to help locate a man with links to Bury St Edmunds who is wanted on recall to prison.

Dominic Rowan, 54, from London, also goes under the alias of Aaron Royer.

It is believed he also has links to Kent, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Rowan is described as a black male and around 5ft 9in tall. He has black cropped hair and a scar on the right side of his back.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact DC Jason Thomas at Bury St Edmunds police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.