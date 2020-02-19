E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police issue appeal for wanted prisoner linked to Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 14:23 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 19 February 2020

Suffolk police is appealing for information to help locate Dominic Rowan, who has links to Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk police is appealing for information to help locate Dominic Rowan, who has links to Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk police has issued an appeal to help locate a man with links to Bury St Edmunds who is wanted on recall to prison.

Dominic Rowan, 54, from London, also goes under the alias of Aaron Royer.

It is believed he also has links to Kent, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Rowan is described as a black male and around 5ft 9in tall. He has black cropped hair and a scar on the right side of his back.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact DC Jason Thomas at Bury St Edmunds police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Officer in court after ‘out-of-control’ police dog bit woman in park

The offence is alleged to have happened in Springfield Hall Park, also known as Arun Park, last February Picture: GOOGLE

Man denies causing shop wall crash by careless driving

A car crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Saddles stolen as thieves target Suffolk stables

Suffolk police are investigating two stable burglaries in the county Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Have you visited the most magical village in Suffolk?

The House in the Clouds - designed as the best disguise for an unsightly water tower Picture: iWITNESS

Suffolk heavyweight prospect Wardley on sparring Tyson Fury, his Wilder/Fury prediction, Dubois v Joyce and a possible fight with Dave Allen

Fabio Wardley, left, is one of the best young heavyweights in Britain
Drive 24