West Suffolk homes without water after leak

Homes in west Suffolk could be without water after after a reported leak in the area - Credit: Archant

Homes and businesses in west Suffolk could be with little or no water after a mains leak in the area.

Anglian Water engineers have been called to Moreton near Bury St Edmunds to investigate the cause of the issue.

A statement on Anglian Water's website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Moreton and surrounding area may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're aware of reports of loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Our systems indicate that this could be caused by a leak in the area, so if you've spotted a leak that we may not be aware of please call us on 03457 145145 to report it."

Anglian Water has been approached for more information.