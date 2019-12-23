Man in 70s taken to hospital after falling into river

Emergency services were called to rescue a man in his 70s on Sunday night after he fell into a river.

Crews were called shortly before 10pm to Winthrop Road in Bury St Edmunds after a man fell into the nearby River Linnet.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the man had been walking from a party when he had ended up in the river.

Five fire crews from Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth were called to the scene and the man was out of the water shortly after 10pm.

He was left in the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance said: "We were called at 10.01pm yesterday with reports of a person having difficulty in water.

"We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer.

"We took one man to West Suffolk Hospital for further care."