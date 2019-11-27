E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Not the usual drug dealer': Woman seen selling drugs 'taken advantage of'

27 November, 2019 - 06:32
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk woman who was involved in the supply of drugs has been given a suspended prison sentence after a judge accepted she had been taken advantage of by others.

Sentencing Christine Hamilton, Judge Rupert Overbury said: "I accept you are not the usual drug dealer that comes before this court.

"I accept you were taken advantage of by other people in the circumstances you found yourself in which left you wide open to manipulation by others but you must have known with your experience of the world that what you were doing was quite wrong."

The judge said Hamilton, who attended court in a wheelchair, had no previous convictions and had been acting under the direction of others.

Hamilton, 49, of Ridley Road, Bury St Edmunds, admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and being concerned with the supply of morphine and diazepam.

She was given a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and a 30-day rehabilitation order.

Karl Voltz, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court, said Hamilton was arrested after she was seen dealing drugs in Ridley Road and was found in possession of six wraps of heroin and ten wraps of cocaine and £225 cash.

Messages connected with drug dealing were found on her mobile phone.

