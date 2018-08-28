Sunshine and Showers

Bury woman braves the shave to raise money for hospital’s breast unit

PUBLISHED: 15:32 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 07 February 2019

Sylvie Smith (left) with Sue Smith from the My WiSH Charity Picture: MY WISH

Archant

A Bury St Edmunds woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago shaved her head at the pub where she works to raise money for charity.

Sylvie Smith, 59, has raised £1,222 for the breast unit at West Suffolk Hospital in the town after braving the shave at the Moreton Hall pub.

A crowd of people watched on as local hairdresser Claire Butcher did the honours before donating to the My WiSH Charity, which supports the hospital.

Mrs Smith, who lives at Hollow Road in the town and has worked at the pub for the past eight years, was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and had to undergo radiotherapy at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, along with chemotherapy at the West Suffolk Hospital.

After meeting Sue Smith and Sally Daniels from the My WiSH Charity, she decided she wanted to raise the money for the breast unit.

“I just wanted all the money I raised to go to the hospital where I was treated as they were so good to me,” she said.

“Quite a few people sponsored me on the night and also through my Just Giving page and some people thought that my cancer had returned after seeing me without my hair but did not want to ask. But I can assure them that I’m alright.

“I thought that I would get to £800 or £900 but when we totted all the money up and found we got to over £1,000, it was great.”

Sue Smith, of My WiSH, said: “Sylvie is always so positive about life and when she suggested doing this we knew she would.

“Her donation is going to the hospital’s breast care unit and will directly treat six patients with breast cancer with our Sentimag machine, so we are truly grateful to her.”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sylviesheadshave

