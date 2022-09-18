Bury St Edmunds woman queues to honour Girl Guiding Queen

Jan Butler was one of the thousands of people who have travelled to London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: PA / Bob Butler

A woman from Bury St Edmunds who waited almost 13 hours to view the late Queen’s coffin said it was important to pay her respects to a monarch who had “kept her Guiding promise.”

Jan Butler is the Bury St Edmunds Commissioner for Girl Guiding, but said that she travelled to London with a friend as a Trefoil Guild member.

The Trefoil Guild is a separate branch of girl guiding for adults.

Jan travelled to London in the early hours of the morning with a friend, who belongs to a Trefoil Guild group in Bungay.

“We left here at four o’clock in the morning, and my husband drove us down to the edge of London to a tube station,” explained Jan, 66.

They joined the queue just before 7am.

Jan Butler is proud to be a part of both the Girl Guiding and Trefoil Guild communities. Pictured here, holding the official DVD of the Queen's Garden Party in 2010, where she had the honour of meeting the Queen. - Credit: Bob Butler

The then Princess Elizabeth in 1942, wearing her Girl Guide uniform. - Credit: PA

“There were thousands of volunteers along the Embankment, jollying us along, asking ‘are you alright, are you having a good time?’” she said.

“The police were taking people’s pictures. It all helped to pass them time – we couldn’t believe we’d been there for six hours, and the time had just gone!

Jan and her friend finally reached the front of the queue at 7:30pm.

“It was breathtaking.,” said Jan. “So serene and tranquil.

“You stand on top of these steps, and you can see the coffin in front of you on the plinth. It was overwhelming. Everyone just went totally silent as soon as they walked in.

“We moved forward, and showed our respects. As we walked out, I turned around and looked back for one final time and said a quiet thank you.”

Members of the public queue between Westminster Bridge towards Lambeth Bridge in London. - Credit: PA

Members of the public in the queue between Westminster Bridge and Lambeth Bridge in London. - Credit: PA

Jan said it was particularly important to pay her respects, having met the Queen in 2010.

At the time, Jan lived in London, and was one of 15 Guide leaders from London and the South East to be invited to the Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

Jan was one of three to be nominated to actually meet the Queen, who, she said, was very gracious and interested in all the work they were doing.

“We always say, once a Guide, always a Guide, and the Queen certainly did her best to keep her Guiding promise for her whole life,” said Jan.

Katherine West, County Commissioner for Girl Guiding Suffolk, said: “The Queen embodied what Girl guiding represents and the values we do our best to live every day, in Suffolk and around the world.”