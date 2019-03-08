Pair accused of attacking man under bed to face retrial

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

The jury in the trial of two Suffolk men accused of attacking a man while he was hiding under a bed in a flat in Bury St Edmunds has been discharged.

Before Ipswich Crown Court were Ashley Giles, 22, of The Vinefields, Bury St Edmunds and Jordan Battiste, 19, of Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds.

They both denied wounding Cai Jones with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on March 14 this year.

Battiste also denied an offence of possessing crack cocaine.

The trial started last week but the jury was discharged on Monday by Judge John Devaux for legal reasons and a retrial is expected to take place at a later date.