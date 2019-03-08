New £150k bridleway project shows 'commitment to becoming the UK's greenest county'

A reconstructed bridleway in Rougham Road, Bury St Edmunds, will feature solar lights by the company Solareye 80. Pictures is a scheme in Bristol Picture: LINDSAY FOWKE Archant

Solar lighting and recycled materials will be showcased in a new link connecting south-east Bury St Edmunds with a business park on the outskirts of town.

The blue section on the map shows the area that will be surfaced using recycled materials. The pink section (about 120m) provides a direct route through to the existing tunnel under the A14 and will be surfaced using standard asphalt. About 25 solar-powered lights will be installed here. The purple section (about 1,000m) will also have solar-powered lighting Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL The blue section on the map shows the area that will be surfaced using recycled materials. The pink section (about 120m) provides a direct route through to the existing tunnel under the A14 and will be surfaced using standard asphalt. About 25 solar-powered lights will be installed here. The purple section (about 1,000m) will also have solar-powered lighting Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

The £150,000 project to reconstruct the bridleway at Rougham Road, near the lorry park, is set to begin on Monday, October 21, and will continue for seven weeks.

It will provide a traffic-free route to Suffolk Park avoiding junction 44 of the A14 and will also link through to the Moreton Hall estate via the national cycle path 13.

Suffolk county councillor Andrew Reid said the "scheme will contribute to Suffolk's commitment in becoming the UK's greenest county".

It will feature a trial of solar-powered lighting through the company Solareye 80, which says its eco-friendly ground lighting will not disturb wildlife.

Rougham Road, where the bridleway will be redeveloped Picture: Google Maps Rougham Road, where the bridleway will be redeveloped Picture: Google Maps

It will provide low-level illumination to guide users and is not designed to replace street lighting, a county spokeswoman said.

The bridleway will be covered with recycled materials from resurfacing work on roads and the existing material on site by contractor Stabilised Pavements Ltd.

Mr Reid, cabinet member responsible for highways, transport and rural affairs at Suffolk County Council, said: "I welcome the improvements to the bridleway and to showcase the use of recycled materials as well as the solar lighting."

A Solareye 80 lighting scheme in Belgium Picture: SOLAREYE 80 A Solareye 80 lighting scheme in Belgium Picture: SOLAREYE 80

Councillor Richard Rout, who represents Hardwick, added: "I welcome the plans to improve the bridleway at Rougham Hill for walkers and cyclists.

"The route becomes very muddy during the winter months, making the surface unpleasant and uneven for users.

"I am looking forward to seeing the completed bridleway and hopefully an increase in residents using it to access the Moreton Hall area and town centre."

Suffolk Highways worked closely with West Suffolk Council, which had identified this route as a possible new sustainable connection in the town, and the landowner.

The new bridleway will also provide access to the new Rougham Tower Avenue and Sybil Andrews Academy.

It is a continuation of Rougham Road, providing a route beyond the lorry park on the old road surface running parallel to the A14.

During the works a full closure of the bridleway will be needed from November 25 for two weeks.